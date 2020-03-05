1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor: Tennessee’s first coronavirus case is in Williamson County Ballad Health: Patient tests negative for coronavirus

WJHL teaming up with American Red Cross to raise money for Middle Tenn. tornado victims

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL)- Here at News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities, we are teaming up with the American Red Cross to help our neighbors in need.

Starting Thursday evening at 5 p.m. on News Channel 11 you will have the opportunity to call in and made a pledge to the American Red Cross that will assist in disaster relief.

You can also donate online by clicking on THIS LINK.

Continuing Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss