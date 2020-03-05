WJHL teaming up with American Red Cross to raise money for Middle Tenn. tornado victims

(WJHL)- Here at News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities, we are teaming up with the American Red Cross to help our neighbors in need.
Starting Thursday evening at 5 p.m. on News Channel 11 you will have the opportunity to call in and made a pledge to the American Red Cross that will assist in disaster relief.
You can also donate online by clicking on THIS LINK.
Continuing Coverage
- Local American Red Cross volunteers head to Nashville to aid tornado victims
- ‘We are the Volunteer State:’ Community shines in aftermath of Cookeville tornado