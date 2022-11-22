JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Shoppers filling buggies with ingredients for those perfect Thanksgiving dishes had the opportunity to meet several News Channel 11 team members.

On Tuesday, several members of the News Channel 11 team could be found bagging groceries at different Food City locations.

Among others, Kenny Hawkins, Anslee Daniel, Kasey Marler, Kelly Grosfield, Clarice Scheele, Mark Reynolds, Laurel Blanchard, Alex Williams and Daytime Tri-Cities hosts Chris McIntosh and Amy Lynn worked at the Boones Creek and Jonesboborough locations.

The event’s goal was to raise money for the non-profit organization United Way.