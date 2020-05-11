WJHL brings home AP awards, first place in ‘spot news’ and ‘public affairs’

by: News Channel 11 Staff

(WJHL)- WJHL recently brought home several 2019 Tennessee Associated Press AP awards in TV Division II.

Below is the full list of award winning pieces.

Spot News

1st Place “Dale Jr Plane Crash” (WJHL News Team)

Public Affairs

1st Place “Christmas Eve Fire at the John Sevier” (Josh Smith, Jeff Keeling, Chris Greer)  

Sports Feature

2nd Place “Oldest Living Mets Player” (Jesse Krull)

TV Investigative

2nd Place “Patient’s Death After Being Dropped Leads to Changes” (Josh Smith, Phillip Murrell)

TV News Videographer

3rd Place Chris Greer

Long Light Feature

3rd Place “Tri-Cities Original: Pal’s Sudden Service” (Josh Smith, Phillip Murrell)

