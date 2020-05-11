WJHL brings home AP awards, first place in ‘spot news’ and ‘public affairs’

(WJHL)- WJHL recently brought home several 2019 Tennessee Associated Press AP awards in TV Division II.
Below is the full list of award winning pieces.
Spot News
1st Place “Dale Jr Plane Crash” (WJHL News Team)
Public Affairs
1st Place “Christmas Eve Fire at the John Sevier” (Josh Smith, Jeff Keeling, Chris Greer)
Sports Feature
2nd Place “Oldest Living Mets Player” (Jesse Krull)
TV Investigative
2nd Place “Patient’s Death After Being Dropped Leads to Changes” (Josh Smith, Phillip Murrell)
TV News Videographer
3rd Place Chris Greer
Long Light Feature
3rd Place “Tri-Cities Original: Pal’s Sudden Service” (Josh Smith, Phillip Murrell)