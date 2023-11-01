BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved a resolution designating October as National Country Music Month and giving special recognition to Bristol.

The resolution was submitted by Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Tim Kaine (D-VA).

The text of the resolution makes reference to Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium, as well as Bristol.

“Whereas Bristol, straddling the Tennessee and Virginia state line, is recognized as the ‘birthplace of country music,'” the resolution reads.

The resolution also highlights the fact that millions of people count themselves country music fans, and the industry generates billions of dollars in revenue each year. President Richard Nixon previously issued a presidential proclamation in 1970 to acknowledge October as National Country Music Month, the resolution states.

The Senate approved the resolution, which designates October as National Country Music Month, honors the contributions of the genre to the nation’s history and encourages the American populace to celebrate with ceremonies and activities.

“Music has always been an important part of my life,” Kaine said in a statement Wednesday. “I’m glad the Senate unanimously passed my bipartisan resolution to designate October as National Country Music Month and recognize Bristol’s pivotal role as the birthplace of country music.”

You can read the full resolution below: