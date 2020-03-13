With i’s not dotted, City Commission defers action on interlocal agreement with county

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A months-long process to reach a school funding compromise between Johnson City and Washington County will have to wait a bit longer. Further, the Washington County Commission may have to act a second time on an interlocal agreement it passed last month.

The result Thursday left at least one city school board member glad Johnson City commissioners have more time to reflect on a deal that would bring less than half the amount city schools would traditionally get related to the planned construction of a new county school in Jonesborough.

Commissioners deferred action on the proposed agreement during a called meeting. City Attorney Sunny Sandos explained that the Washington County Commission appears to have approved a draft version of the agreement offering 25 annual payments of $500,000 to the city from the county.

That version — which was passed by the county’s Health, Education and Welfare committee before the Budget Committee passed an amended version — assigned to Washington County Johnson City’s rights relating to any potential legal action against the Town of Jonesborough.

“That is not something the city is going to agree to, it’s not something the city can agree to,” Sandos told commissioners. She told WJHL after the meeting that such an assignation not only isn’t acceptable to the city, it wouldn’t be allowed under the city’s charter.

While the Budget Committee version rectified that issue, when Washington County published a notice that included the interlocal agreement, the published version was the earlier one. Additionally, the County Commission’s agenda packet didn’t include any version of the agreement.

“We deem that to be a material change, that assignment,” Sandos said. “Given that, we need additional assurance that what the county is going to consider — what the county has approved — is the same document that would be approved by the city.”

Without such an assurance, “there still would have to be another vote by the county,” Sandos said. “That is our position.”

So far, county officials haven’t provided sufficient proof that the full commission’s February vote was for the latter version of the agreement.

“There could be legal supporting evidence on the county end that we just aren’t aware of yet that there isn’t a process issue on their end,” City Manager Pete Peterson said. “But we can’t sit here today with complete assurance and tell you that there isn’t a problem. We just need to work through this to make sure that the people’s business is being done properly and legally and that both bodies are approving exactly the same document … We just need a little more time to work out some of these points of clarification.”

Both the Johnson City Board of Education and the Johnson City Education Association, representing teachers, have come out against the agreement. A traditional approach, one long practiced across the state, would have the county borrow enough when it builds a school to provide a proportional amount to the city school system to account for the share of students that system educates within the county.

In the case of the $32.75 million Jonesborough school, that amount would be about $30 million and would come in an up front lump sum. But Jonesborough is borrowing the money for the school and then leasing it to the county, which exploits a loophole in the state law requiring the sharing.

Technicality or no, Board of Education member Jonathan Kinnick said “I think it gives us more time to make a clearer decision.

“As far as I know, all my colleagues feel the same way about we shouldn’t take it, but the ultimate fix is getting the law changed.” Kinnick referred to the possibility of an amendment to TCA 49-3-315, which governs the revenue sharing approach.

Local lawmakers proposed a change in the 2019 General Assembly that would have required the revenue sharing regardless of funding source, but it died in committee. “It’s not going to happen overnight, but that’s what we need to work on,” Kinnick said.

If the city approved the interlocal agreement, even a legislative change wouldn’t impact the Jonesborough school deal. “They’ve got stuff in there that says if the law changes it doesn’t matter,” Kinnick said. “So it would be hard for even a new law to be retroactive to that based on what our city lawyer said last time. So the only way you’re really going to get the money shared at this point is to stop that contract.”

City officials have said turning down the interlocal agreement won’t necessarily keep the Jonesborough school project from moving forward. Peterson specifically has said the city can get the $12.5 million or it can get zero.

Others, though, including former mayor Pete Paduch, have urged the city to reject the deal and to sue over the Jonesborough arrangement. Paduch has also discussed the possibility of a taxpayer-filed suit should the city approve the deal.

