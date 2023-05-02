WISE, COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – UVA Wise is hosting a dog show that will feature trained shelter dogs.

The Wise-Minster Dog Show is happening May 3 from 5-8 p.m. on the UVA Wise Lawn by the Lake.

Dogs will strut their skills and show off their response to commands. The 11 dogs will also show off their tricks in hopes of being adopted by those in attendance.

Professor Robert Arrowood sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about his involvement in this effort and the deeper meaning behind adopting these dogs.