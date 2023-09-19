POUND, Va. (WJHL) — James W. Adams Combined School is one of just 10 Virginia schools to receive the U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon School award, according to a Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) news release.

The annual awards were announced on Tuesday. J.W. Adams, which serves children in grades pre-K through eighth, was one of four “Exemplary High-Performing Schools” recognized in the state.

J.W. Adams had to post state assessment scores in math and reading that were among the top 15% statewide. The 41-year-old Blue Ribbon program “shines a spotlight on the best schools in the United States with the intent of sharing the best practices of outstanding schools across the country,” the release said.

Fran Balthis is the first-year principal at J.W. Adams and Suzanna Taylor is the assistant principal.

“I want to congratulate each of these seven schools from across the Commonwealth on achieving national recognition amongst the highest performing schools in the country,” VDOE Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said.

Coons said this award is an example of what can happen when all facets of a school, including teachers, administration, parents and students, work together.