Wise County stabbing suspect arrested in Pennington Gap

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Wise County last month has been arrested.

Correl “Iraq” Baker, 30 of Knoxville, was arrested on Mesa Drive in Pennington Gap on Thursday by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police.

Baker was taken into custody without incident after a brief barricade situation that prompted state police and Wise County tactical teams to respond to the scene.

He was wanted on charges related to a stabbing that happened on Jan. 20 in the East Stone Gap community that sent the victim to a hospital.

Baker is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.