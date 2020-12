WISE COUNTY, V.a. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reached out to the public Dec. 25 in search of a burglary suspect.

According to WCSO, security cameras captured pictures of a truck and person they believe to be connected to the burglary of the Crossroads Market on Sandy Ridge.

WCSO said the market was broken into, and several items were stolen.

Those who have information regarding this incident are urged to call the WCSO at 276-328-3756.