Wise County Sheriff’s Office reminds public of $10,000 reward offered for wanted ‘armed and dangerous’ man

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County, Va Sheriff’s office is searching for a murder suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Eric Monroe Jones is accused of killing a woman named Janina Lorraine Jefferson, according to WCSO.

Jefferson’s murder occurred almost three years ago on November 27, 2016, but the Wise County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel they like to keep the public reminded and aware of Jones.

He is wanted on capital murder, use of a firearm while committing first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony probation violation for an underlying charge of attempted murder for hire.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 for information leading to Jones’ arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (276) 328-3756.