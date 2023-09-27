WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it has started using new software in its dispatch centers that gives dispatchers the opportunity to livestream with callers in real-time.

A release from the sheriff’s office states Prepared Live has been launched in dispatch centers and enables dispatchers to “livestream, receive multimedia, and receive location from mobile callers in real-time.” Using video during a 911 call is optional and completely voluntary for each caller, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office stated the tool places the county’s dispatch centers above the curve and will allow for more effective and efficient responses to emergencies.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to better serve our community in emergency situations with this software,” said dispatch supervisor Billie Laney in the release.

Callers will receive a link by text from dispatchers to participate in a live stream. The sheriff’s office stressed that by participating in a video call, the department does not receive any access to the contents or settings of a caller’s phone.

“This launch follows several weeks of preparation and training to ensure that our dispatchers and our team are able to properly utilize the software,” the release states. “Working side-by-side with Prepared’s customer success team, we have created and adopted policies to ensure that Prepared Live is used effectively in various scenarios.”