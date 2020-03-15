Wise County Sheriff’s Office announces temporary changes to hours amid COVID-19 concerns

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – In response to the growing concern regarding the spread of COVID-19, Sheriff Kilgore has temporarily adjusted the hours that the administrative office is open to the public.

Below are the new hours effective immediately:

Monday-Thursday

9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Friday

9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Officials have announced they will only be providing job applicant fingerprinting services on Wednesdays from 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM.

This change in hours is temporary and does not change does not affect their normal daily law enforcement functions.