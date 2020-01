WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County Sheriff Ronnie Oakes signed off duty for the last time on New Year’s Eve.

Oakes signed off Tuesday night after announcing earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.

He has served as sheriff of Wise County for more than two decades.

Oakes began his law enforcement career in 1969 when he joined the Virginia State Police.

He stayed with VSP until 1996, when he was elected sheriff. He has served in that role ever since.