Wise County robbery suspect arrested after standoff

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a robbery suspect was arrested after a standoff with police.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office says Courtland Raymond Gayles, 31 of Norton, refused to surrender for several hours at his home before he eventually complied with authorities’ requests. He was arrested without further incident.

An arrest warrant for armed robbery had been issued for Gayles in connection with an incident Monday night. The sheriff’s office says it responded to Guest River Road where an individual said he had been robbed at gunpoint by Gayles.

Gayles is being held in Duffield Regional Jail on the armed robbery charge, according to the sheriff’s office.