WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County PSA has issued a boil water advisory following two major waterline breaks.

A boil water advisory is in effect for customers from Fincastle Road in the Stephens community to Riner School Road at the bottom of Indian Creek Mountain. The advisory also includes Carriage Hill, Indian Creek Road, Scott Roberson Hollow, Bean Gap Road and surrounding areas.

According to a release from the Wise County PSA, two major waterline breaks near Indian Creek Mountain happened within the past 24 hours.

“System pressures were able to be maintained during the break last night on Bean Gap Road, but the tank level at the Indian Creek Mountain tank is critically low given the new break at Fincastle Road,” stated the release.

Customers are advised to not drink tap water without bringing it to a rolling boil for at least a minute, then letting it cool. Low pressure or no water could be experienced by customers within the advisory area, says Wise PSA.

For more information visit the Virginia Department of Health or the Wise County PSA’s website.

Maintenance staff is reportedly working to restore water service as soon as possible. The advisory is stated to be in effect until further notice.