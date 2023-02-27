WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Public Service Authority (PSA) has issued a boil water notice for customers as a precaution due to low tank levels.

Customers in the Bold Camp Road area, including Right Fork, Meade Fork and McFall Fork are asked to boil water before consumption.

Wise County PSA stated a water system issue was repaired in the Bold Camp area of Pound and the advisory is in place ‘out of an abundance of caution due to low tank levels.’

Customers in the areas under the advisory may experience low water pressure or no water.

For more information, click visit the Wise County PSA website or the Virginia Department of Health’s website.