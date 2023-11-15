WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Public Service Authority (PSA) has issued a boil water advisory amid waterline repairs on Wednesday.
According to a release from Wise County PSA, crews are repairing a leaking waterline in the Bear Creek Road area of Norton.
The following areas are under the advisory.
- Kentucky Ave SE North of Ramsey Road to US58
- Bear Creek Road (Norton)
- Armagosa Road
- Pendleton Road
- Wise-Norton Road and adjacent streets
- Freeman Road
- Bennett Road
- Wyatt Road
- Morrison Road
- Pine Crest Drive
- Wayland Drive
- Industrial Park Road
Customers are advised to not drink tap water without bringing water to a rolling boil for at least a minute and letting it cool before drinking.
