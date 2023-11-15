WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Public Service Authority (PSA) has issued a boil water advisory amid waterline repairs on Wednesday.

According to a release from Wise County PSA, crews are repairing a leaking waterline in the Bear Creek Road area of Norton.

The following areas are under the advisory.

Kentucky Ave SE North of Ramsey Road to US58

Bear Creek Road (Norton)

Armagosa Road

Pendleton Road

Wise-Norton Road and adjacent streets Freeman Road Bennett Road Wyatt Road Morrison Road Pine Crest Drive Wayland Drive Industrial Park Road



Customers are advised to not drink tap water without bringing water to a rolling boil for at least a minute and letting it cool before drinking.

