WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Public Service Authority (PSA) has issued a boil water advisory amid waterline repairs on Wednesday.

According to a release from Wise County PSA, crews are repairing a leaking waterline in the Bear Creek Road area of Norton.

The following areas are under the advisory.

  • Kentucky Ave SE North of Ramsey Road to US58
  • Bear Creek Road (Norton)
  • Armagosa Road
  • Pendleton Road
  • Wise-Norton Road and adjacent streets
    • Freeman Road
    • Bennett Road
    • Wyatt Road
    • Morrison Road
    • Pine Crest Drive
    • Wayland Drive
    • Industrial Park Road

Customers are advised to not drink tap water without bringing water to a rolling boil for at least a minute and letting it cool before drinking.

