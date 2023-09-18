WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Several areas in Wise County, Virginia are under a boil water notice due to a waterline break.

According to the Wise County Public Service Authority (PSA), a major waterline break occurred near the 6400 Block of Redwine Road on Monday.

The boil water advisory is for Redwine Road, Walnut Drive, Maple Drive and other Wise County PSA customers in surrounding areas experiencing low pressure or no water.

Customers are advised to not drink tap water without bringing water to a rolling boil for at least a minute and letting it cool before drinking.

