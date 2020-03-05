Wise County man sentenced to 8 years after found guilty of stabbing girlfriend in the face multiple times

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Big Stone Gap man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after he was found guilty of attacking his girlfriend with a knife in 2018.

According to a release from the office of Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp, Conan Janus Blankenship, 38, was convicted on Monday in Wise County Circuit Court.

Blankenship was found guilty of aggravated malicious wounding and stabbing in the commission of a felony.

He was sentenced to an incarceration period of 25 years with 17 years suspended. Blankenship will be required to complete ten years of probation upon release, according to the release.

Blankenship’s charges stem from an incident on February 2, 2018, when officers from the Big Stone Gap Police Department responded to a call of a woman being cut by a man with a knife.

The release says Blankenship had fled the scene on foot without a shirt and covered in blood. Officers found him walking down the road and arrested him.

The victim suffered severe stab wounds to her face and neck, as well as cuts on her fingers, according to the release.

The release says she told officers that she and Blankenship had been dating at the time, and she woke up to find his legs over her shoulders and saying he would “cut the demons out of her.”

After receiving multiple wounds, she was able to escape and call the police. Her injuries were not life-threatening, but they left permanent scarring.

Blankenship is still in custody at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.