Wise County man accused of shooting girlfriend in head while twirling gun

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing charges after he shot his girlfriend in the head while twirling a handgun.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sunday to a home on 7717 Residence Road in the Norton area.

The sheriff’s office says George Henry “Micah” Sailers, 20, told investigators that he had been looking up how to twirl a pistol and was twirling a .22 caliber handgun that he received for Christmas.

Sailers said had pulled the hammer back on the pistol thinking the safety was on and pulled the trigger, causing the gun to go off and striking his girlfriend, Laken Bowen, in the head, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a criminal complaint, Duane Phillips with the sheriff’s office wrote that Sailers admitted to playing with the gun, twirling it, pointing it at Bowen, and pulling the trigger. Sailers also said he knew the gun was loaded, Phillips wrote.

Bowen was taken to Johnson City Medical Center where she was admitted in “stable condition,” according to court documents.

The sheriff’s office says the couple’s two-year-old son was in the living room, just two feet from his mother when she was shot.

Sailers was charged with assault, child abuse/neglect, unlawful shooting, and reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious injury.