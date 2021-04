WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Leaders from Wise County kicked off a community cleanup event Thursday.

They encouraged their fellow citizens to join the main event this weekend.

After the kickoff, the group cleaned a section of Route 58 from the Norton City Limits sign toward Coeburn.

The big clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, April 17.

This is a joint effort of the Great American Cleanup and Keep Wise County Beautiful to promote local community cleanliness and effective recycling practices.