Wise County ‘Fall Fling’ boasts mountain music, 135 vendors

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – One of the first of several fall festivals this weekend, the Wise County’s 43rd annual “Fall Fling” is set to host mountain music from across the region as well as an impressive range of vendors and events.

Starting at 9 a.m. in downtown Wise, Virginia, visitors are welcome to browse regional crafts, arts and foods before settling in and enjoying performances in the Big Glades Community Square.

The full lineup of performances can be found here, and features bluegrass band Hammertowne, Kristi Stanley and the Whitetop Mountain Band.

Alongside the day’s permanent fixtures, several standout events throughout Saturday include:

8:00 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast

9:00-11:00 a.m. – “Anything Apples” cooking contest

1:00 p.m. – Pet Contest and Show

1:00 p.m. – Corn Hole Tournament

2:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. – Historic Wise Inn Ghost Walk

4:00 p.m. – Kids Firefighter Obstacle Course Competition

Find more about the weekend’s events here.