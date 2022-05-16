WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash on Route 630 (South Mountain Road) Friday killed an 8-year-old passenger and injured a 16-year-old driver.

A release from Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed that a 2015 Hyundai Veloster had been traveling east near Route 869 (Haddonfield Road) when it ran off the side of the road and hit a tree before bursting into flames.

First responders arrived at the scene at 5:26 p.m. and transported the driver and passenger, both from Pound, to the hospital. The 16-year-old received minor injuries in the crash. The 8-year-old boy died of his injuries at the Dickenson Community Hospital.

Both had been wearing a seatbelt.

VSP continues to investigate the crash.