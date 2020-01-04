Wise County commonwealth’s attorney concerned about Gov. Northam’s ‘radical’ criminal justice reform agenda

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Chuck Slemp, the commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and City of Norton, says he is concerned by Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed criminal justice reforms.

Northam unveiled his agenda on Friday, which includes marijuana decriminalization, parole reform, lowering the penalties for those caught stealing smaller-dollar items, and reducing the number of Virginians with suspended driver’s licenses.

Slemp issued a statement Friday evening in response to Northam’s proposals, labeling the governor’s agenda as “radical.”