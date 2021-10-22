Wise County authorities asking for help finding missing 14-year-old

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

The sheriff’s office is trying to find 14-year-old Montrell Unique Frantzen, who was reported missing to Big Stone Gap police on Friday.

Frantzen was last seen Friday in Big Stone Gap, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is around 5-foot-9, weighs 230 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Frantzen’s whereabouts is asked to call Wise County dispatch at 276-328-3756.