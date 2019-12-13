Wise County approves Second Amendment sanctuary resolution

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Board of Supervisors is the latest local government to declare support for the right to bear arms.

The board voted unanimously Thursday night on a resolution making the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

Several counties and cities across southwest Virginia have passed similar measures declaring their support for the Second Amendment right to bear arms and opposition to using local funds to enforce laws viewed as a violation of citizens’ rights.

This comes amid concerns about future gun legislation by state lawmakers.

Smyth, Tazewell, Buchanan, Russell, and Washington counties in Virginia are among those that have passed sanctuary measures. The City of Norton also passed a pro-Second Amendment resolution and the City of Bristol, Virginia passed a resolution declaring support for all constitutional rights.