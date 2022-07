WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Motorists should expect delays on ALT US-58 in Wise County following a tractor-trailer crash Monday morning.

According to a map provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the crash occurred near Route 657 N/S.

As of 5:40 a.m., all east and westbound lanes are alternating closures, with crews directing traffic in eastbound lanes.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and on WJHL.com.