WISE, Va. (WJHL) – Harper Miller is a sophomore at Central High School in Wise County. Like many of her tenth-grade classmates, she attends class, eats lunch and involves herself with extra-curricular activities.

But recently, Miller has added lobbying state lawmakers to her list of accomplishments.

“I had my mind set on it, and I was gonna get it passed through,” she said.

Harper Miller

Since the start of the new year, Miller has been working hard to craft a bill that would require Virginia state law and school systems to excuse students’ absences due to 4-H activities, just as they do student-athletes or other members of school clubs.

Miller’s passion for 4-H Club began in elementary school.

“I always enjoyed the activities – they were learning activities, but they were super fun to do,” she said. “But I really found my love for 4-H when I went to summer camp in Abingdon.”

“She told her dad when she went to 4-H Camp for the first time, she said ‘I’m in it for the long haul,'” 4-H Program Assistant LeAnn Hill said.

“From then on, my 4-H journey has just continued to grow,” Miller continued.

That continued journey has included training to be a 4-H camp counselor and mentor, as well as participating in last summer’s 4-H State Congress. It was there she learned that Tennessee had recently passed a bill that placed 4-H participants on the same plane as student-athletes when it came to missed class and make-up assignments.

“She came to me and was like ‘Do you think we could make this happen in Virginia’ and I was like, ‘Yeah!'” Hill recalled.

Miller quickly got to work writing the framework for a similar bill, in hopes of presenting it to the Virginia State Legislature.

“She basically wrote the bill on her own,” Hill said, “and then gave to a few local legislators.”

“It was very nerve-racking at first, but Delegate Kilgore’s staff and Senator Pillion, his staff, they all took me under their wing a little bit,” Miller said.

“We learned that she’s very driven, we learned that she’s a very, very great communicator,” Kilgore said. “Just very smart.”

With some guidance and slight tweaking from the legislators’ staffs, Miller’s bill was submitted to both the Senate and the House of Delegates. After testifying in front of sub-committees via video conference, her bill received the support needed to reach Governor Youngkin’s desk.

“It was a great testimony, a great opportunity, and it just really shows you what you can do to change a law and even as a teenager,” Kilgore said.

Even more so, it speaks to Miller’s selfless nature.

“She stepped out, even when it didn’t directly affect her,” Hill said. “She wanted to make sure that other kids in the state had the opportunity to attend 4-H events and gain skills she’s gained from fourth grade all the way until now.”

“I like to serve others, and knowing that it would serve not just myself but the whole state of Virginia, that just really pushed me to want to get this through and get it done for everybody,” she said.

Delegate Kilgore told News Channel 11 he expects Governor Youngkin to sign Miller’s bills into law very soon and hopes a signing ceremony can be arranged for the two to meet.

“I’m hoping maybe I can get up there by when he signs it,” Miller said. “But if not, I’m still just ecstatic about it being signed by the governor.”

“If the next generation, if we had more Harper Millers, we’re going to be very good,” Kilgore said.