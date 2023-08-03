WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Board of Supervisors chose not to discuss the salaries for those on the board Thursday, rescinding the item from the meeting’s agenda.

Supervisors met at a special called meeting on Thursday, for the purpose of “discussion on Board of Supervisors salaries,” the agenda stated.

News Channel 11 was at the meeting, where supervisors quickly chose to rescind the discussion of a pay increase.

The proposed increases would have boosted the salary of a Wise County supervisor by $1,000 monthly as well as an additional $1,000 annually for the chair of the board.

A proposed $97,000 that was to be distributed for supervisor salaries will instead be returned to Wise County’s general fund.

No county supervisors would speak with News Channel 11.