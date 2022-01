WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office posted a series of images Sunday documenting the shape of roads and patrol conditions that deputies were out in while a winter storm moved into the region.

You can find some of those images below:

Photo: Wise County Sheriff’s Office

“Please drive safely if you have to be out today,” the post reads. “Virginia Department of Transportation is working hard to clear the roadways!”