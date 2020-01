POUND, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who has been identified as a person of interest in a theft case.

The sheriff’s office took to its Facebook page Saturday to ask the public to identify a man seen wearing an Underarmour baseball cap after a theft occurred at Robo’s in Pound, Virginia.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, please contact Deputy Travis Powell at 276-328-3756.