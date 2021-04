WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A teenager who had been reported missing in Wise County was found safe on Thursday.

According to a post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Abigail Stapleton, 15, had been reported missing by family members on Wednesday, April 7.

The sheriff’s office later updated the post saying she had been safely found in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 8.

WCSO thanked the community for supplying information and helping locate Abigail.