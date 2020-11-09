Wise Co. Sheriff’s Office, firefighters investigating after ‘very suspicious’ fires at vacant Appalachia homes

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Wise County authorities are investigating after multiple “suspicious” fires have occurred in the town of Appalachia.

Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore told News Channel 11 that the sheriff’s office joined the investigation into the series of fires at the request of the Appalachia Fire Department.

AFD posted on Tuesday that the department had responded to several structure fires the week prior, two of which were “very suspicious.”

Sergeant Steve Jones of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigator and said both suspicious fires occurred on November 1.

Jones told News Channel 11 that the fires were either in town or on its perimeter, not extending further out into the county.

The suspicious fires have only occurred at abandoned or unoccupied homes.

According to Jones, one suspicious fire occurred at 123 Brown Street and the other occurred off Mouser Street.

Both homes were reported as total losses following the fires.

Jones said video surveillance near the Mouser Street home captured a person nearing the house before the fire started and leaving before firefighters were called to the scene.

A person of interest has not been identified as of Friday.

Jones said investigators have had a difficult time examining the scenes of the fires because so little was left.

No injuries have been reported in relation to the fires.

Anyone with information regarding the series of fires is asked to either call the sheriff’s office at 276-328-3756 or the fire department at 276-565-0732.