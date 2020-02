WISE, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man has been reported missing after his vehicle was found unattended in Wise, Virginia on Tuesday.

According to a post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Preston Leonard’s green GMC Arcadia with Tennessee registration was found unattended on Duncan Gap Road.

Leonard is believed to have left the vehicle due to it breaking down and got a ride from someone else.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-328-3756.