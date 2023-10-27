NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was awarded funding for additional body cameras from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the micro-grant was administered by Justice & Security Strategies, Inc. (JSS), and provided to 265 small, rural or tribal law enforcement agencies to support body-worn camera programs.

Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said the funding will allow his office to maintain the level of trust and accountability it has with citizens.

“This award will make it possible for our agency to continue providing a higher level of transparency, accountability and safety to the citizens of Wise County and the City of Norton,” Kilgore said in the release. “These funds will allow us to enhance our current body camera program we have had in place for several years.”

The release said $7.1 million is going to different agencies as part of the micro-grant funding, including 183 municipal agencies, 64 rural sheriff’s departments and county police offices, six tribes and 12 other agencies in 44 states.

The release did not specify an exact amount awarded to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.