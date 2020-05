APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Wise County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for the person or persons responsible for vandalizing a cemetery in Appalachia.

In a post on the department’s social media page, authorities said the vandalism happened at Kilbourne Cemetery in Appalachia.

The department shared several photos of the damage in the post below.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 276-328-3756.