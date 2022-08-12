WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a grant allowed for the purchase of a new Virtual Reality (VR) system, the Wise County Sheriff’s office is now incorporating the tech into their training program.

According to a Facebook post, deputies will use a ChimeraXR virtual reality rig to experience training scenarios in real time. The system’s software will allow trainers to build out new scenarios that test needed skills.

Photo: Wise County Sheriff’s Department

This gives us another training option to help better prepare deputies to serve our communities,” the post read.