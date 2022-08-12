WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a grant allowed for the purchase of a new Virtual Reality (VR) system, the Wise County Sheriff’s office is now incorporating the tech into their training program.
According to a Facebook post, deputies will use a ChimeraXR virtual reality rig to experience training scenarios in real time. The system’s software will allow trainers to build out new scenarios that test needed skills.
This gives us another training option to help better prepare deputies to serve our communities,” the post read.