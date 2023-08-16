ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Wise County man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after prosecutors say he bought fentanyl pills using social media platforms.

A release from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) states Aaron Stidham, 22 of Exeter, pleaded guilty in Aug. 2022 to conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Prosecutors report Stidham used Instagram and Snapchat to order 1,000 pressed pills containing fentanyl every few weeks from a source in California. Stidham then sent the pills to Big Stone Gap where they were resold to co-conspirators, the release states.

According to the DOJ, Stidham was involved in the trafficking conspiracy from Feb. 2021 through Feb. 2022.