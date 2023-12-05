WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were recognized by Sheriff Grant Kilgore for their efforts in saving the life of a man attempting to jump from a bridge.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies Anthony Walsh and Alex Stallard responded to a distress call in Appalachia on Monday. When they arrived, Walsh and Stallard found a man standing on a bridge and threatening to jump.

The deputies began speaking with the man and used their training in crisis intervention to try to talk him down, a social media post by the sheriff’s office states.

However, the man attempted to jump despite Walsh and Stallard’s attempts to dissuade him.

In dashcam and bodycam footage released by the sheriff’s office, the deputies can be seen rushing to the man as he was descending from the bridge.

Walsh and Stallard were ultimately able to save the man’s life and pull him to safety.

“I am immensely proud of Deputies Walsh and Stallard for their heroic actions,” Kilgore stated in the post. “Their quick thinking, bravery, and compassionate approach exemplify the values of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. They have demonstrated the utmost commitment to serving and protecting our community.”

Appalachia town crew members and private citizens also rushed to aid the deputies on the bridge. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office expressed its gratitude for their swift action as well.

“The dedication and courage shown by Deputies Walsh and Stallard serve as an inspiration to us all,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) offers crisis intervention with a trained counselor 24/7.