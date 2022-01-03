Wise Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp named Va. Chief Deputy Attorney

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County and City of Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp will swear in to become the Chief Deputy Attorney General of Virginia on Jan. 15, according to a release on Monday.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney office announced Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares appointed Slemp, the release states, and he will manage day-to-day legal and administrative operations in his new role.

“I am excited to announce that Chuck Slemp will be my Chief Deputy,” Miyares said. “There is no doubt in my mind that he will serve the Commonwealth of Virginia with the same passion that he has for the people of Norton and Wise.

“He is a smart and dedicated public servant, and together we will hit the ground running on day one to bring Virginians much-needed change.”

Slemp previously served as a special assistant and scheduler to Virginia Attorneys General Jerry W. Kilgore, Judith Jagdmann and Robert McDonnell.

“I am thankful for this opportunity to continue serving Virginians and the Commonwealth in this new capacity,” Slemp said. “I am so excited to join Attorney General-elect Miyares and his impressive new team to help make Virginia a safer place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Slemp will resign as Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney later in January to take on the new role, the release revealed. He described the transition as bittersweet.

“It has truly been the greatest honor and privilege to serve as Commonwealth’s Attorney, to develop innovative programs addressing our region’s substance abuse crisis and other public safety issues, working with law enforcement officials and being a voice for victims of crime in court,” Slemp said. “I am so proud of my team and what we have accomplished together in Wise over the last six years.

“I will miss my work family so much, but I am confident that the team will continue to serve the citizens of our community with excellence and distinction.”

Slemp was first elected to serve Wise County and the City of Norton on Nov. 3, 2015, and was re-elected on Nov. 5, 2019. He has worked with state and local law enforcement agencies and community members to prosecute criminal cases and address public safety needs.

Before his service in Southwest Virginia, he worked as a municipal attorney, a probate commissioner and represented individuals in criminal matters, domestic cases and estate administration while in private practice.

More details will be released on a later date, the release reads.