Wise Co. Board of Supervisors to vote to become Second Amendment sanctuary in December

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Wise County, Virginia may be the next in a growing list of Virginia counties to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

According to District 2 Supervisor Steve Bates, the Wise County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the proposed resolution on December 12.

Passing the resolution would mean the county would not use any of its funds to enforce legislation that they deem would infringe on its citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

A Facebook post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said that both Sheriff Ronnie Oakes and Sheriff-elect E. Grant Kilgore both support Second Amendment rights within the county.

The post also said the sheriff’s office supports the Board of Supervisors’ decision to consider the resolution.