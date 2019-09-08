Wise Co. authorities investigating suspicious calls, unidentified body found in Appalachia

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several suspicious phone calls were in the early hours of Sunday.

According to Colonel Grant Kilgore of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, somewhere around eight to ten phone calls were made overnight during which the caller “threatened an acquaintance with homicide.”

The investigation into the calls is active and ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Col. Kilgore also confirmed an unidentified body was found in Appalachia in the area the sheriff’s office was investigating following the calls.

The sheriff’s office says the body was found around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning, and at this time appears to be the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The scene is currently being processed, but the body is expected to be sent for an autopsy.

The body found has not been confirmed to be related to the investigation into the suspicious phone calls.

