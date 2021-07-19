Wise Co. Administrator: Injured deputy’s family offered assistance by county

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Wise County Administrator told News Channel 11 on Monday that the family of the deputy injured in an officer-involved shooting and stabbing over the weekend is getting a helping hand while he recovers.

A Ballad Health spokesperson said that Deputy Robert Robinson of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office is still in stable condition as of Monday.

Wise County Administrator Michael Hatfield said that the deputy is recovering from wounds related to a Saturday stabbing. He remains at the Johnson City Medical Center.

He said Robinson’s family does not have to worry about making the more-than-an-hour trip to and from Wise County each day to visit him at the hospital in Johnson City.

“We have offered to house the family, the officer who’s been wounded in the Johnson City area so that they will have no out-of-pocket expenses,” Hatfield said.

He added that everybody in Wise County is praying for them and hoping for a speedy recovery.

“We also know that there will be psychological issues and we pray that those will be taken care of also,” Hatfield said.

I spoke with Wise County Administrator Michael Hatfield today concerning a deputy injured in a stabbing/shooting incident Saturday. He says the county is helping the deputy's family with housing in the Johnson City area so they can be near the hospital. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/NvrQM0LI56 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) July 19, 2021

Hatfield added that law enforcement faces dangerous situations daily, but that it is part of the job.

“We often think of the mundane part of being a sheriff that they’re just driving around or, you know, looking for things to happen to date,” Hatfield said. “They never know from minute to minute when they’re going to step out of the mundane into something that is really dangerous, and that is what has happened with this deputy.”

In May, Wise County law enforcement saw another incident that injured Norton City Police Chief James Lane.

“It’s not a scary time yet. These things happen. They happen all over the country,” Hatfield said. “It just so happens we had two and in a short time period, and I don’t think that it is any indication that Wise County is any less safe than it was before this time. We like to think of ourselves as one of the safest places to live in the country.”

Hatfield said the community is praying for Deputy Robinson.

“You know, there have been a lot of prayers that have gone up for, not only the sheriff’s deputy but for the family of the victim – or the suspect not the victim,” he said. “So it, you know, kind of brings the community together, that we are behind everything that sheriff’s department is doing and support them totally.”

According to the Virginia State Police, the lead agency investigating the incident, Robinson was stabbed multiple times while searching for two missing juveniles in the Dunbar community of Appalachia, Virginia on Saturday around 3 p.m.

Robinson found a vehicle with two people inside. The 13-year-old and 16-year-old had both been confirmed to be juveniles who were reported missing earlier in the day.

A 16-year-old boy exited the vehicle, and an altercation began. The 16-year-old then, according to VSP, stabbed the deputy, leading the deputy to shoot the boy. The boy died at the scene.

The other passenger in the vehicle, a 13-year-old girl, was not injured.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.