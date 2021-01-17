Winning lottery ticket sold in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday that a $150,000-winning Powerball ticket sold at the Friendly Market on Fort Henry Drive.

Saturday’s drawing was the fifth Powerball drawing of 2021, and for the fifth time in a row, at least one ticket worth $50,000 or more was sold in Tennessee, according to a press release.

This time included five winning tickets across the state:

$150,000 at Friendly Market in Kingsport

$150,000 at Express Market in Shelbyville

$150,000 at Vonore Mobile in Vonore

$50,000 at Weigel’s in Knoxville

$50,000 at Ebenezer Market in Knoxville

The estimated $730 million Powerball jackpot marks the fourth largest sum in Powerball history.