Winning lottery ticket sold in Kingsport

by: News Channel 11 Staff

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday that a $150,000-winning Powerball ticket sold at the Friendly Market on Fort Henry Drive.

Saturday’s drawing was the fifth Powerball drawing of 2021, and for the fifth time in a row, at least one ticket worth $50,000 or more was sold in Tennessee, according to a press release.

This time included five winning tickets across the state:

  • $150,000 at Friendly Market in Kingsport
  • $150,000 at Express Market in Shelbyville
  • $150,000 at Vonore Mobile in Vonore
  • $50,000 at Weigel’s in Knoxville
  • $50,000 at Ebenezer Market in Knoxville

The estimated $730 million Powerball jackpot marks the fourth largest sum in Powerball history.

