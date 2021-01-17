Winning lottery ticket sold in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday that a $150,000-winning Powerball ticket sold at the Friendly Market on Fort Henry Drive.
Saturday’s drawing was the fifth Powerball drawing of 2021, and for the fifth time in a row, at least one ticket worth $50,000 or more was sold in Tennessee, according to a press release.
This time included five winning tickets across the state:
- $150,000 at Friendly Market in Kingsport
- $150,000 at Express Market in Shelbyville
- $150,000 at Vonore Mobile in Vonore
- $50,000 at Weigel’s in Knoxville
- $50,000 at Ebenezer Market in Knoxville
The estimated $730 million Powerball jackpot marks the fourth largest sum in Powerball history.