Winning lottery ticket sold in Gate City, Virginia

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(WJHL) — According to a release from the Virginia Lottery, a $2-million lottery ticket was sold in Gate City from the Wilderness Road Market off U.S. Highway 23 North.

In Friday night’s drawing, more than 214,000 Mega Millions bought in Virginia won prizes, and other wins include one ticket that won $20,000 and six tickets that each won $10,000.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m., and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 24.