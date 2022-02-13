SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One lucky player in Sullivan County has $150,000 waiting on them, lottery officials say.

According to a press release from the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation, a winner matching four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball purchased their ticket at the 120 E. Stone Dr. Roadrunner in Kingsport. T

he first matches entitled them to $50,000, but since they chose to opt-in to the Power Play feature for another $1 and the Power Play number was 3, the total was tripled.

Until the winner has claimed their prize, no more information will be released. The current jackpot for Powerball sits at $183 million, with the next drawing Monday, Feb. 14.