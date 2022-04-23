BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday was the big day for the “Battle of the Build Competition” where local high school student teams revealed the projects they’ve been building and working hard on.

Outdoor furniture and everything from deck furniture to a playhouse was created.

Carter County Schools won the popular vote, as well as first place. Tennessee High won second place, and Johnson County came in third.



Science Hill student Karter Richmond said he wants to go into welding after graduation, so taking part in the program has already given him the skills to be successful.

Richmond said he enjoys seeing the talent of his fellow students.

“I think they’re awesome,” Richmond said. “It’s definitely something different. Every school has something different, and it’s really cool to see what everybody thinks of and creates.”