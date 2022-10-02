BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesse High School Mighty Viking Band held the 70th annual Music in the Castle event on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Elizabethton won the Class AAAA Grand Champion Award and finished 1st place in color guard, percussion and music in their class. The Class A/AA Grand Champion Award went home with North Buncombe, who also placed 1st in percussion and music and 2nd in color guard.

The Austin Estep Soloist Award went to Greeneville High School, the Ian Willis Perseverance Award went to Hampton High School and the Blake and Colton Share Smile Award went to Virginia High School.

Bearden, Class AAAAA 2nd Place, Percussion

Grand Champion Award

North Buncombe, Class AA-2, 1st Place Percussion Images courtesy of Hannah Kestner, Color Guard Instructor at Tennessee High and Virginia High Schools

Tennesse High School Director of Bands David Semones gave special thanks to “band directors, band students, parents, judges, spectators, school board and sponsors” that made Music in the Castle possible.

“The remnants of Hurricane Ian forced us to move inside to Viking Hall, but we were still treated [to] great music and performances. I was very proud of all the students who worked so hard. We look forward to hosting the 71st Music in the Castle Saturday, October 7, 2023,” said Semones.

The full list of winners can be seen below.