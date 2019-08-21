Winner of the Certified Angus Beef/Food City cookout with Kenny Hawkins announced

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins was on hand to surprise the winner of this year’s Certified Angus Beef/Food City cookout.

Deena Bates was named the winner. Next week, she will get to grill out with Kenny Hawkins.

She also won several prizes including a Big Green Egg Grill and Food City gift cards.

Bates will host her cookout at Kiwanis Park in Johnson City next Monday. She told us she is looking forward to Kenny showing off his grilling skills and his personality.