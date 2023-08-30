A Wingstop restaurant is set to go in the former Johnson City, Tenn. Hokie Smokie location. (Photo: WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A construction company has pulled a commercial renovation permit for a Wingstop Restaurant at the former Hokie Smokie barbecue near the Mall at Johnson City.

City records show that Aples Construction got the permit Aug. 24 to begin an estimated $300,000 worth of “tenant improvement for the use of Wingstop restaurant.”

An email inquiry to media relations at Wingstop had not been returned as of late Wednesday. The publicly traded company operates almost 2,000 locations worldwide according to its website.

The nearest location is in Kingsport and opened in 2016.

The next closest locations are in Knoxville, Charlotte, N.C. and Lynchburg, Va.